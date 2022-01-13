TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$13.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

