Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TRZ opened at C$4.45 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$100.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transat A.T. will post -2.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.