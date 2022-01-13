TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 320 ($4.34) target price on the stock.

TGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised their price target on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.00) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday.

Shares of TGL stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.15) on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £168.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.13.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

