Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) versus Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Head to Head Contrast

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24% Maiden 20.98% -11.53% -0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trean Insurance Group and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.13%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Maiden.

Risk and Volatility

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Maiden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.06 $90.77 million $0.46 17.70 Maiden $184.12 million 1.38 $41.76 million $1.73 1.70

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Maiden on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.