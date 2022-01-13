Tredje AP fonden Buys 12,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $15.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $610.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,900. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.05. The stock has a market cap of $240.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.