Tredje AP fonden Buys 33,600 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.25. 50,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,759 shares of company stock valued at $111,422,871 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

