Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 166.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

