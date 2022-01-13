Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 181.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,211 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.51. 346,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

