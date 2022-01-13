Tredje AP fonden Invests $17.37 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.22. 61,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.