Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.57

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.57 and traded as high as C$19.15. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.11, with a volume of 395,561 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total value of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

