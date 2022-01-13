Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cormark reissued a market perform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.44.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$45.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.16. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$20.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$91.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

