Truefg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 0.3% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $85.66. 12,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,648. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.65.

