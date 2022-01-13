Truist Begins Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Truist initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,038.74.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,052.88 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,950.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,745.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 107.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

