Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,879 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

MMP stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

