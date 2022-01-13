Truist Financial Corp Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.91% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 210.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 81.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $98.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

