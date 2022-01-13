Truist Financial Corp Purchases 36,111 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

