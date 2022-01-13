Truist Financial Corp Sells 88,093 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,093 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

EHC stock opened at $63.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.