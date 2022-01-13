Truist Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $147.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. Crown has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.