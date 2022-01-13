Truist Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $30.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Get Upland Software alerts:

UPLD opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth $216,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.