Truist Securiti Comments on AppLovin Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.06.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,205,026 shares of company stock worth $752,660,657. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

