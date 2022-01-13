Truist Securities Boosts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $92.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FAF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.53. 12,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in First American Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

