TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,106. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. TUI has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 14.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $101.25.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

