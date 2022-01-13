Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.50.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

NYSE TRQ opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

