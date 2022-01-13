Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $227.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.31. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.21.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,229 shares of company stock worth $17,531,617 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

