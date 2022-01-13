Twitter, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Twitter in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the social networking company will earn $0.96 per share for the year.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $80.75.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $3,929,528. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Twitter by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Twitter by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Twitter by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

