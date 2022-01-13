Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 380,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.