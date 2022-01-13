U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 156,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,655. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 32,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

