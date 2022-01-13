U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.24. 705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

