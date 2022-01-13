UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

UBS stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.60.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

