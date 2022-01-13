UBS Group Upgrades Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) to “Buy”

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ipsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

