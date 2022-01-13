Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Buys 3 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($53.20) per share, for a total transaction of £117.57 ($159.59).

On Monday, November 8th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 4 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,880 ($52.67) per share, with a total value of £155.20 ($210.67).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,902 ($52.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £100.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($50.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,931.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,020.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 35.98 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,250 ($57.69).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

