United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 140,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,118,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 219,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.