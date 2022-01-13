United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up to $199.24

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.24, but opened at $205.00. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $206.13, with a volume of 2,762 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,207,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

