United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up to $199.24

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.24, but opened at $205.00. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $206.13, with a volume of 2,762 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.66.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTHR)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
