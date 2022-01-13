United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 879.2% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
UTME traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,054. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.
United Time Technology Company Profile
