United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 879.2% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

UTME traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 83,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,054. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

