Unity Software (NYSE:U) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $171.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of U opened at $129.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

