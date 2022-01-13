Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $120.49 and last traded at $120.62. 51,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,352,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.15.

Specifically, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on U shares. BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.