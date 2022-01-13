UpBots (UBXT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.05 Million

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UpBots has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. UpBots has a market cap of $9.05 million and $212,276.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UpBots Profile

UpBots (CRYPTO:UBXT) is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 406,276,932 coins. UpBots’ official website is upbots.com . The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

UpBots Coin Trading

