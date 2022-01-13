urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.98. 87,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 137,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70.
In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,304 shares of company stock valued at $393,790. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
