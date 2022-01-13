Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

