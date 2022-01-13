Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,904,570 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.