Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,904,570 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.20.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.
In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.