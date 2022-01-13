UREEQA Price Tops $0.15 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $23,456.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.68 or 0.07623673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.10 or 0.99610744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00067653 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

