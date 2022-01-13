Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Argus upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

