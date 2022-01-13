Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,336. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

