Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.73. 107,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

