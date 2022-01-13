Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 154,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

