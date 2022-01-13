Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 1.1% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 154,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,538,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.
MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
