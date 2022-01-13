Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,552 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

