Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,995,000 after buying an additional 527,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

