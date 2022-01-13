Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $60.11. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

