Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Get Valneva alerts:

VALN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $67.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valneva (VALN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.