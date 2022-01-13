VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,623 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,684,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,654,781. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

